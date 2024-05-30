Submit Release
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Announces Exclusive Flash Offer for Sri Lankan Residents

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce an exclusive flash offer tailored specifically for Sri Lankan locals. This limited-time promotion presents a unique opportunity to experience the luxury and exceptional service of its renowned resorts across Sri Lanka at exceptional rates. Locals can enjoy a 40% discount on stays until September 2024 at the strategically located properties of Sri Lankan Resorts, including Cinnamon Bentota Beach, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, and Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon. Bookings are open from 28th May to 1st June 2024.

This offer provides an excellent opportunity for friends and families to experience a relaxing holiday at a fraction of the usual cost. Whether seeking a tranquil beachside retreat, an adventurous wildlife safari, or a cultural journey into the heart of Sri Lanka, our resorts offer a variety of experiences to suit all preferences.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exceptional hospitality and creating memorable experiences that celebrate the beauty and heritage of Sri Lanka. This exclusive offer is designed to provide the local community with the opportunity to enjoy luxurious stays with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts at an outstanding value. For bookings and further information, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com.

