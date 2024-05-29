Medical Display Market Size, Top Companies, Share, Growth And Forecast 2033

Medical Display Market4

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Global Medical Display Market: Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." This study conducts a thorough risk analysis of the market, identifies promising opportunities, and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period from 2023 to 2032. The market analysis is segmented by key regions that are instrumental in driving market growth. The report offers valuable insights into market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment landscape within the Global Medical Display Market. Prominent companies featured in the study include ASUSTeK Computer, Axiomtek, Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, COJE, Dell, Double Black Imaging, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony, DIVA Laboratories, EIZO, and Novanta (NDS Surgical Imaging).



Medical Display Market Statistics: The global Medical Display market size is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Medical Display Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Diagnostic Imaging: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for early and accurate diagnosis are driving the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures such as X-rays, CT scans, MRI, and ultrasound. Medical displays play a crucial role in displaying high-quality images with accurate color representation, resolution, and contrast, aiding healthcare professionals in making accurate diagnoses.

Technological Advancements in Display Technologies: Continuous advancements in display technologies, such as high-resolution screens, OLED displays, 3D imaging, and touch-screen interfaces, are driving market growth. These technological innovations enhance the visualization and interpretation of medical images, leading to improved diagnosis, treatment planning, and surgical interventions.

Increasing Adoption of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS): PACS enables the storage, retrieval, and distribution of medical images across healthcare facilities. Medical displays are an integral part of PACS, allowing healthcare professionals to view and interpret images conveniently. The growing adoption of PACS drives the demand for medical displays.

Rising Demand for Telemedicine and Telehealth: The expansion of telemedicine and telehealth services has increased the need for medical displays. These displays facilitate real-time video consultations, remote patient monitoring, and the sharing of medical images and reports, enhancing the delivery of healthcare services and improving patient access to quality care.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standards: The medical display market is driven by regulatory compliance and quality standards. Healthcare providers and institutions need to meet regulatory requirements, such as DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) standards, to ensure interoperability and accurate image display. Compliance with these standards fuels the demand for medical displays that meet the required specifications.



The segments and sub-section of Medical Display market is shown below:

By Device: Mobile, Desktop, and All-in-one

By Panel Size: Up to 22.9, 23.0 to 26.9, 27.0 to 41.9, and Above 42

By Resolution: Up to 2MP, 2.1 to 4MP, 4.1 to 8MP, and Above 8MP

By Application: Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, COJE Co.,Ltd., Dell Inc., Double Black Imaging, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony Corporation, DIVA Laboratories. Ltd., EIZO Corporation, and Novanta Inc. (NDS Surgical Imaging).



Important years considered in the Medical Display study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Medical Display Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Medical Display Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Medical Display in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Medical Display market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Medical Display market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



