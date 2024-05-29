How Ayurveda can help reduce inflammation and the chances of autoimmune diseases

Asal Shokati, Ayurvedic practitioner and a certified yoga and meditation teacher, is working to bring awareness on the benefits Ayurveda can have on understanding inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Denver, Colorado, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asal Shokati, Ayurvedic practitioner and a certified yoga and meditation teacher, is working to bring awareness on the benefits Ayurveda can have on understanding inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

According to Asal, it is recognized in Ayurveda that organs represent certain emotions and respond to them depending on what a person is dealing with in their life. In Ayurveda it is understood that the natural flow of life force energy (Prana) moves through the organs in the body and when someone experiences a traumatic or life changing event, if not properly digested, can disrupt this, blocking the functioning of organs. As the connection between the brain and organs becomes disrupted and blockage occurs it creates what is known in Ayurveda as Ama, which are toxins, either physical or mental.

“Unprocessed emotional experiences can lead to the closing down of capabilities of the physical body and when these systems such as the lymphatic don’t function properly it can eventually lead to disease,” says Asal. “Some of these emotions include fear or anger that can trigger inflammation that leads to high cholesterol and autoimmune disease.”

According to Asal, some of the ways that people can deal with undigested emotions is through meditation whether on their own or with the support of a practitioner through guided sessions. In her own practice, Asal helps people work through what is stopping them from processing life experiences and being able to move on, which leads to physical, mental wellbeing and heather outlook on life. When she begins working with people to teach them Ayurveda, Asal helps them start releasing old cellular and organ based memories that can be causing them health problems.

When people are having internal struggles it eventually makes its way into their relationships at work or with their family and friends. The key to begin dealing with health issues such as, unprocessed emotions and healing from them is to find the root causes that led to them in the first place. Many traumatic experiences and emotions can be too overbearing for people to deal with, so they cover them up with unhealthy habits or try to forget about them which disrupts the natural flow of Prana causing blockages in the communication from the brain to other organs in the body.

One of the key aspects of Asal’s Ayurvedic practice is creating a safe environment where people she works with can begin the healing process through mediation that allows them to gently revisit traumatic memories and restore the balance between the brain and organs that are being negatively affected by a disrupted Pranic flow. Asal says if communities are able to come together it will help create an environment for faster and more effective healing.

“It is really about spreading the word that we can manage our own health with a dose of rejuvenation, education and intuition and respecting ourselves as much as we respect others,” says Asal. “When we are able to find the medium between living for ourselves and living for the communities we belong to, there will be more of a synergy between societies of the world and this will in turn lead to less of the health problems associated with inflammation and autoimmune disease.”

