Innovations and Growth in the Aircraft Seating Market worth USD 8.21 Billion Valuation by 2030 | Exclusive Report By AMR

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft seating market generated $4.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Aircraft seats are specially designed to cater to the needs of passengers, and offer functions such as recliner seats and power ports. The seats are made up of components that are fire resistant, insulated, durable, lightweight, and strong. Increase in air passengers has created a lucrative opportunities for aircraft seat manufacturers. Presently, passengers are more inclined toward traveling through air transport as compared to road transport to save time. Manufacturers and airlines are picking denser seating configurations, through slim and light-weight seats meanwhile reducing the seat width for more passengers per flight.

Rise in demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft, and increase in aircraft production drive the growth of the global aircraft seating market. However, high cost and regulations associated with the installation of aircraft seats and increase in operational costs followed by seasonal serviceability restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growth in Urban Air Mobility platform and shift in preference to provide enhanced passenger comfort present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, component & material, seating type, end user and region. Based on aircraft type, it is classified into civil aircraft, helicopters and Urban Air Mobility (UAM). By component & material, it is divided into cushion & filling material, structure material, upholsteries & seat cover, seat actuators and others. On the basis of seating type, it is categorized into economy class, premium economy class, first class and business class. By end user, it is divided into OEM and MRO. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on aircraft type, the civil aircraft segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the UAM segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the OEM segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the MRO segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 analyzed in the research include Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd, Airbus S.A.S., Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.a., Jamco Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & CO. KG, Safran, Swire Pacific Limited and The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.

