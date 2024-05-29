Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Announce Second Annual America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ Ranking
2024 ranking comprises Adobe, Discover, Mercedes-Benz, Marriott, Nike, NYU Langone Health
NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, today announced the release of its America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2024 Ranking. Today’s release marks Newsweek’s second America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ list, which includes over 400 companies across 65 industries.
Newsweek aims to highlight companies making significant efforts to ensure all employees feel valued and respected while also informing job seekers of company initiatives. America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2024 recognizes the greatest workplaces in the United States by their performance on a range of relevant metrics from the perspective of LGBTQ+ employees, including an assessment of publicly accessible data, discussions/interviews with H.R. professionals, and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among LGBTQ+ employees working for U.S. companies that employ more than 500 employees in 2023.
“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 ranking for America’s Greatest Workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community. This honor highlights those exemplary organizations that are not only setting the standard but are also dedicated to creating environments where diversity is not just welcomed but celebrated. Each company recognized today has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive culture that supports and empowers every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “We believe that inclusivity drives innovation, and these workplaces are leading the way forward for a more equitable future.”
The top companies on the list by industry, include:
- Advertising & Marketing - DEPT
- Aerospace & Defense - Honeywell
- Apparel Retail - Hot Topic
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Nike
- Auto Parts - Dana
- Automotive & Consumer - Mercedes-Benz
- Banks - Goldman Sachs
- Biotechnology - Lilly
- Building Products - C.H.I. Overhead Doors
- Building Products Distributors - F.W. Webb
- Business Support Service - Alorica
- Chemicals & Plastics - Ecolab
- Commercial & Industrial Engineering - TDIndustries
- Commercial Equipment & Supplies Distributors - Imperial Dade
- Commercial Printing - Vanguard
- Conglomerates - EY
- Consulting - Bain & Company
- Consumer Finance - Discover
- Consumer Products - Apple
- Consumer Products Distributors - Build-A-Bear
- Convenience Stores & Gas Stations - Wawa
- Drug & Medical Retail - Walgreens Boots Alliance
- Educational Services - Johns Hopkins University
- Entertainment - Netflix
- Food & Beverage - Restaurant Depot
- Food & Beverage Producers - General Mills
- Food & Beverage Retail - Hannaford
- Freight Transportation - UPS
- General Retail - Amazon
- Health Care Equipment - McKesson
- Health Care Products - Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Health Care Providers - U.S. Renal Care
- Health Care Services - NYU Langone Health
- Heavy Duty Vehicles - Federal Signal Corporation
- Home & Electronics Retail - Bob's Discount Furniture
- Hotels, Resorts, Casinos & Cruise Lines - Marriott
- Human Resources & Employment Services - Randstad
- Industrial Distributors - M&K Truck Centers
- Industrial Machinery - Kadant
- Industrial Products - Mac Valves
- Industrial Services - SMTC Corporation
- Insurance Services - Sedgwick
- Investment Banking, Trading & Brokerage - JPMorgan Chase
- Investment Management & Financial Advisory - Fidelity
- Leisure Facilities - Hershey Entertainment & Resorts
- Logistic Services - Noatum Logistics USA
- Oil & Gas Drilling, Exploration & Production - Shell
- Oil & Gas Refining, Storage & Transportation - Chevron
- Passenger Transportation - Academy Bus
- Pharmaceuticals - Johnson & Johnson
- Professional Services - Deloitte
- Publishing - Gannett
- Real Estate - Keller Williams Realty
- Residential Construction - Champion Homes
- Restaurant - Golden Corral Corporation
- Security & Alarm Services - Safe Haven Security
- Semiconductors & Semiconductors Equipment - Intel
- Software & Internet Services - Adobe
- Specialized Consumer Services - Enterprise Holdings
- Specialty Finance - Florida Blue
- Specialty Retail - Warby Parker
- Technology Services - IBM
- Telecommunication Services - Spectrum
- Utilities - Dominion Energy
- Vehicle Manufacturers - GM
See the full ranking report here: newsweek.com/agwl-2024
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
Contact:
Alyssa M. Tognetti
Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek
alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com