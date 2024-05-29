Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Exscientia plc Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2024 – EXAI

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Exscientia plc ("Exscientia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXAI) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Exscientia investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 23, 2022 and February 12, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Andrew Hopkins, the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, had engaged in improper relationships with employees that were inconsistent with the Company’s standards and values; (ii) David Nicholson, former Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, had prior knowledge of Hopkins’s relationships and had improperly addressed Hopkins’s misconduct without consulting the Board of Directors; (iii) the Company’s maintenance and enforcement of its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was inadequate to safeguard against the foregoing conduct; (iv) the foregoing failures subjected the Company to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Exscientia during the relevant time frame, you have until June 25, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

