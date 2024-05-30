Submit Release
Former Citigroup, Inc. Chief Compliance Officer, Chinwe Esimai, Launches Compliance firm, Scepter3 Global Advisors

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned global compliance expert and former Chief Compliance Officer, Legacy Franchises at Citigroup, Inc., Chinwe Esimai, has announced the launch of her new venture, Scepter3, a cutting-edge compliance advisory firm. With over two decades of leadership in the financial services industry, Esimai is set to revolutionize the compliance landscape with her innovative approach and unwavering commitment to risk management excellence.

Scepter3 provides tailored compliance solutions to a wide range of clients, including financial institutions, technology companies, and regulatory bodies. By leveraging Esimai's extensive knowledge and expertise, the agency is poised to set new standards for compliance best practices and regulatory adherence.

"I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Scepter3," said Chinwe Esimai. "Compliance is an indispensable asset to any organization, and our goal is to empower our clients to navigate the complex regulatory environment with confidence and competence."

With a team of seasoned compliance professionals and a focus on cutting-edge technology, Scepter3 is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of today's businesses. The agency offers a range of services, including compliance consulting, risk assessment, training programs, and regulatory reporting.

"We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve and maintain compliance excellence," added Esimai. "At Scepter3, we believe that compliance is a strategic advantage that drives business innovation, growth, and success."

For more information about Scepter3 and its services, please visit www.scepter3.com or email info@scepter3.com.

