Local Fabricator to Invest $2 Million in Gaston County Expansion

NORTH CAROLINA, May 29 - J&L Machine and Fabrication, a steel fabrication and machining provider, will create 33 new jobs in Gaston County, Governor Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $2.1 million to expand its production capacity in the Town of Stanley.

“North Carolina’s economic success has benefitted from the strength of our small, independently owned businesses and manufacturing legacy,” said Governor Cooper. “With a shared passion for training and developing a skilled workforce and providing quality career paths, we are confident that J&L Machine and Fabrication will continue to thrive in Gaston County for years to come.”

Locally-owned and headquartered in Stanley, North Carolina, J&L Machine and Fabrication is a leading provider of high-precision steel parts for heavy industrial equipment and machines. The company engineers and fabricates complex parts with a full range of services including cutting, forming, bending, welding, painting, and assembling processes. This expansion will increase production capacity to meet growing customer demand for the company.

“This expansion aligns with our strategy as a solutions center, allowing us to improve the service level to our global OEM customers with new added capabilities and capacity, and enabling us to create new jobs supporting the Stanley community and the State of North Carolina,” said Danny Tawil, J&L’s Chief Operating Officer.

While wages will vary by position, the average annual wage is estimated to be $50,808, exceeding the Gaston County average of $50,746. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.6 million for the region.

“North Carolina companies know the benefits of operating in our state better than anyone,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As we continue growing our automotive and electric vehicle sectors, companies like J&L Machine and Fabrication can help increase our supply chain by making high-quality parts right here in North Carolina.”

A performance-based grant of $70,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help J&L expand in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“J&L has been a great contributor to our local economy and an outstanding community partner,” said N.C. Representative John A. Torbett. “We look forward to watching their trajectory skyrocket as they enter this next phase of growth.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Gaston College, Gaston County, Gaston County Economic Development Commission, Gaston County Workforce Development Board, NCWorks Gaston, and the Town of Stanley.

For more information on J&L Machine and Fabrication, including career opportunities, visit jlmaf.com.

