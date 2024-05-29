Bauer Media Audio UK promotes Gary Stein to Director of Audio

Plus new roles for Peter Davies and Alice Douglas on the UK Executive board

Bauer Media Audio UK announces the appointment of Gary Stein into the newly created role of Director of Audio, effective immediately.

Gary previously held the role of Group Programme Director for the Hits Radio Portfolio, which is comprised of the Hits Radio and Greatest Hits Radio networks, and his promotion follows another set of record RAJAR results for these brands, with the portfolio now attracting 13.2m listeners a week.

In his new position, Gary will sit on the UK Executive board and report into CEO Simon Myciunka. As the strategic and creative lead for all content for all of Bauer audio services in the UK, Gary’s focus will primarily be on shaping and implementing the Content strategy, which includes overseeing the Content Directors and teams across Bauer’s roster of much-loved stations, including Absolute Radio, KISS, Magic Radio and Greatest Hits Radio.

Simon Myciunka, CEO for Bauer Media Audio UK said, “Gary’s vision and leadership has helped us build two of the most exciting new audio brands in the UK with Hits Radio and Greatest Hits Radio, and through this well-deserved promotion, I look forward to seeing him steer our ambitious UK teams in creating more stand-out moments that our audiences can enjoy both on-air and on-demand.”

Gary Stein said “I’m absolutely delighted to take on the role of Director of Audio at such an exciting time for Bauer Media Audio UK. Our strong, well-loved audio brands entertain millions of listeners each week, with our creativity and collaboration driving innovation in the audio space. Evolving our products and platforms to attract new audiences and enable new ways of listening remains at the forefront of our ambition. I’m looking forward to working with our brilliant programming teams and industry partners to unlock greater opportunities for our brands.”

In addition to Gary’s promotion, Bauer Media Audio is also announcing that its UK Chief of Staff Peter Davies will become Chief Operating Officer, managing areas of the business including production and properties, as well as oversight of the engineering teams. Meanwhile Alice Douglas has been promoted to General Counsel for the UK Audio business from her role as Associate General Counsel. Both roles sit alongside Gary and Simon on the UK Executive board.

Simon Myciunka added, “It’s fantastic to welcome Alice to our senior Leadership team and also appoint Peter into his new role as Chief Operating Officer. Both offer extensive expertise and experience and contribute a great deal as we focus on enriching everyday lives.”

– ENDS –

About Bauer Media UK:

Bauer Media UK reaches over 27 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Portfolio. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.