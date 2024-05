Media Advisory: Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Raise Awareness of Annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” Enforcement Campaign In Suffolk County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AND NASCAR DRIVER ROSS CHASTAIN RAISE AWARENESS OF ANNUAL “BUCKLE UP NEW YORK, CLICK IT OR TICKET” ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN



Mount Sinai, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and NASCAR star Ross Chastain team up to raise awareness of the annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” campaign (May 20 – June 2) with seat belt safety demonstrations for teens in Suffolk County.

When: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

11:00 a.m.

Where: Mt. Sinai High School

110 N. Country Road

Mt. Sinai, NY 11766

Who: Christian Jackstadt, Executive Deputy Commissioner, Department of Motor Vehicles

Ross Chastain, NASCAR Xfinity Driver

Christopher Scalone, Survivor Advocate

EAC Network

New York State Police

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office

Suffolk County Police Department

####