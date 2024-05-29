Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,762 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Raise Awareness of Annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” Enforcement Campaign In Brooklyn

GTSC News Banner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 

 MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AND NASCAR DRIVER ROSS CHASTAIN RAISE AWARENESS OF ANNUAL “BUCKLE UP NEW YORK, CLICK IT OR TICKET” ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN

Brooklyn, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and NASCAR star Ross Chastain team up to raise awareness of the annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” campaign (May 20 – June 2) with seat belt safety demonstrations for teens in Brooklyn.   

When:

Thursday, May 30, 2024
10:30 a.m.

Where:

A Tech High School
50 Bedford Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11222

Who:

Christian Jackstadt, Executive Deputy Commissioner, Department of Motor Vehicles  
Ross Chastain, NASCAR Xfinity Driver
Ydanis Rodriguez, Commissioner, New York City Department of Transportation
Keith Kerman, Deputy Commissioner and NYC Chief Fleet Officer
Philip P. Rivera, Chief of Transportation, New York Police Department Transportation Bureau

###

You just read:

Media Advisory: Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Raise Awareness of Annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” Enforcement Campaign In Brooklyn

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more