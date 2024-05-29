Media Advisory: Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Raise Awareness of Annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” Enforcement Campaign In Brooklyn
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AND NASCAR DRIVER ROSS CHASTAIN RAISE AWARENESS OF ANNUAL “BUCKLE UP NEW YORK, CLICK IT OR TICKET” ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN
Brooklyn, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and NASCAR star Ross Chastain team up to raise awareness of the annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” campaign (May 20 – June 2) with seat belt safety demonstrations for teens in Brooklyn.
When:
Thursday, May 30, 2024
10:30 a.m.
Where:
A Tech High School
50 Bedford Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Who:
Christian Jackstadt, Executive Deputy Commissioner, Department of Motor Vehicles
Ross Chastain, NASCAR Xfinity Driver
Ydanis Rodriguez, Commissioner, New York City Department of Transportation
Keith Kerman, Deputy Commissioner and NYC Chief Fleet Officer
Philip P. Rivera, Chief of Transportation, New York Police Department Transportation Bureau
