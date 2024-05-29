Media Advisory: Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Raise Awareness of Annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” Enforcement Campaign In Brooklyn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AND NASCAR DRIVER ROSS CHASTAIN RAISE AWARENESS OF ANNUAL “BUCKLE UP NEW YORK, CLICK IT OR TICKET” ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN

Brooklyn, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and NASCAR star Ross Chastain team up to raise awareness of the annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” campaign (May 20 – June 2) with seat belt safety demonstrations for teens in Brooklyn.

When:

Thursday, May 30, 2024

10:30 a.m.

Where:

A Tech High School

50 Bedford Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Who:

Christian Jackstadt, Executive Deputy Commissioner, Department of Motor Vehicles

Ross Chastain, NASCAR Xfinity Driver

Ydanis Rodriguez, Commissioner, New York City Department of Transportation

Keith Kerman, Deputy Commissioner and NYC Chief Fleet Officer

Philip P. Rivera, Chief of Transportation, New York Police Department Transportation Bureau

###