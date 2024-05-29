National Dietary Survey on the adult population

The national food consumption survey on the adult population in Poland was conducted from August 2019 to February 2020 and was funded by EFSA under the EU Menu project. It aimed at collecting food consumption data of a representative sample of adolescents, adults and elderly living in Poland and followed the EFSA EU Menu methodology. Altogether 4,249 subjects aged 10 to ≥75 years old were invited to participate in the study out of which participants were 2,432 individuals with a response rate of 57%. Two additional ad hoc groups of 300 vegetarians aged 18‐50 years old and 150 pregnant women were also recruited. After verifying the collected data, EFSA accepted the data from 2385 subjects (1196 men, 1189 women) in the main group, 246 subjects (118 men, 128 women) in the group of vegetarians and 145 subjects in the group of pregnant women. Data on food consumption was collected by means of two non‐consecutive days through a web‐based 24‐hour dietary recall method. In addition, a food propensity questionnaire was used. Anthropometric measurements of height, weight, waist, and hip circumferences were made to assess the nutritional status of the participants. The level of physical activity was assessed using the International Physical Activity Questionnaire (IPAQ). Before the main study the pilot study was conducted for verifying the feasibility of the study organization. The collected data will be used to update the Comprehensive European Food Consumption Database which is regulated and administered by the EFSA. The results will allow the evaluation of diet and nutritional status of adolescents and adults in Poland, including the prevalence of underweight, overweight and obesity.