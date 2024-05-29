Polycythemia Vera Market Size in the 7MM is ~USD 1,800 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Polycythemia Vera Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Polycythemia Vera Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Polycythemia Vera, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Polycythemia Vera market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Polycythemia Vera Market Report

• The United States contributed to the largest prevalent population of Polycythemia Vera, acquiring ~58% of the 7MM in 2023. Whereas EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 32% and 10% of the total population share, respectively, in 2023.

• The total number of prevalent cases of Polycythemia Vera in the United States was around 182,000 cases in 2023.

• Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the largest number of Polycythemia Vera cases, followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2023.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, there were around 72,000 cases of asymptomatic and 107,000 cases of symptomatic Polycythemia Vera in the United States in 2023. The prevalence is projected to increase during the forecasted period.

• Among the age-specific data, 55–64 years of age group was found to be most prevalent in Polycythemia Vera, accounting for nearly 32% of the total cases.

• In 7MM, approximately 70% of the patient share is attributed to males, whereas only 30% of females suffer from Polycythemia Vera.

• The leading Polycythemia Vera Companies working in the market include Protagonist Therapeutics, Imago BioSciences, Italfarmaco, Silence Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceutical, and many others.

• Promising Polycythemia Vera therapies in the various stages of development include Rusfertide (PTG-300), Bomedemstat (IMG-7289), Ruxolitinib + Abemaciclib, P1101, Itacitinib, Givinostat (ITF2357), Sapablursen (IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx), SLN124, PPMX-T003, and others.

Polycythemia Vera Overview

Polycythemia Vera is a rare condition characterized by the progressively increased number of red blood cells in the bloodstream, white blood cells (WBC), and platelets also increase in number in the affected people. Polycythemia Vera is the most common myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN). Out of all the MPNs, Polycythemia Vera is the most common and the only one in which there is an increase in RBC production. Polycythemia Vera usually occurs at an elderly age, and patients are at a higher risk than the usual percentage, as they are more prone to the risks and other comorbidities.

Polycythemia Vera Epidemiology Insights

• Total Polycythemia Vera Prevalent Cases

• Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera Based On Symptoms

• Polycythemia Vera Gender-Specific Cases

• Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera By Gene Mutation

• Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera Based On Risk

• Polycythemia Vera Age-Specific Prevalence

Polycythemia Vera Treatment Market

Polycythemia vera treatment is a multi-faceted approach that involves a combination of therapeutic strategies to address the complex nature of the disorder. In addition to phlebotomy and medication, which are often used as first-line treatments, newer targeted therapies have emerged as valuable tools in managing polycythemia vera. One such example is the use of JAK2 inhibitors, which specifically target the genetic mutation responsible for the overproduction of blood cells in polycythemia vera patients. These inhibitors, such as ruxolitinib, work by inhibiting the signaling pathways that drive abnormal cell growth, helping to control hematocrit levels and reducing the risk of complications.

Polycythemia Vera Market Dynamics

The Polycythemia Vera Market Dynamics is predicted to change in the coming years. The market for polycythemia vera management has been influenced by advancements in diagnostic techniques, increased awareness among healthcare professionals, and the emergence of novel therapeutic options. The development of targeted therapies aimed at addressing the underlying genetic mutations driving the disease has spurred interest among pharmaceutical companies, leading to intensified research and development activities. Additionally, collaborations between academia, research institutions, and industry players have contributed to a deeper understanding of the condition and potential treatment avenues.

Polycythemia Vera Marketed Drugs

• JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib): Incyte/Novartis

JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib) is an oral inhibitor of the JAK 1 and JAK 2 tyrosine kinases. It is approved for treating adult patients resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea. Incyte’s flagship product, Jakafi, received approval as second-line therapy for Polycythemia Vera patients in December 2014 in the United States, followed by approvals in both the EU and Japan in 2015. Incyte reported that out of all the drug prescriptions, approximately 30–35% of the prescriptions were in Polycythemia Vera. This attributes to Jakafi’s well-established therapeutic efficacy and traction in patients as a second-line therapy.

• BESREMi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b): PharmaEssentia/AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

PharmaEssentia’s BESREMi, a monopegylated proline interferon is a new entrant for first as well as more advanced-line Polycythemia Vera patients without symptomatic splenomegaly; it is one of the first to be approved for condition. BESREMi was approved in Q4 2021 in the US; meaningful sales began in 2022. Before the US launch, the drug was approved in the EU in 2019 and has been available in Germany, France, and the UK since 2020, whereas in April 2022, the drug was approved for reimbursement by Italy’s National Health Service (SSN).

Polycythemia Vera Emerging Drugs

• Rusfertide (PTG-300): Protagonist Therapeutics

Rusfertide (PTG-300), which is being investigated by Protagonist Therapeutics, is a novel injectable synthetic mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin. The drug could potentially be the next first-line therapy competitor. The Phase II REVIVE Study demonstrated very promising results in both high-and low-risk patients, whereas if Phase III VERIFY study results are successful, the drug is expected to launch in late 2024 or early 2025. Given its very different mechanism of action compared to BESREMi and JAKAFI, the drug could become a viable alternative in earlier lines. Likewise, even the key opinion Leaders (KOLs) are bullish when it comes to the conventional route of administration once a week along with the safety and efficacy of this drug, which is expected to reduce the need for Phlebotomy for patients at both low and high risk, expanding the applicability of the drug. The US FDA granted Rusfertide ODD and FTD for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera.

Polycythemia Vera Market Outlook

Polycythemia Vera treatment in the US is entering a new era with changing dynamics. Therapeutic options for Polycythemia Vera are limited, and no cure is available. The treatment landscape was dominated by legacy, generic therapies such as HydroxyUrea, second-generation interferon, and Phlebotomy until the approval of BESREMi as both the first and second line of treatment and JAKAFI in the second line of treatment only; options for third-line treatment are still limited. Adding onto that, Low-dose aspirin and phlebotomy are recommended as first-line treatment options for patients at low risk of thrombotic events. Cytoreductive therapy (usually hydroxyurea or interferon alpha) is recommended for high-risk patients. Polycythemia Vera treatment is still inadequate, as approximately 30% of HydroxyUrea-treated patients become resistant/intolerant.

Polycythemia Vera Companies

Protagonist Therapeutics, Imago BioSciences, Italfarmaco, Silence Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceutical, and many others.

Scope of the Polycythemia Vera Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Polycythemia Vera Companies- Protagonist Therapeutics, Imago BioSciences, Italfarmaco, Silence Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceutical, and many others.

• Polycythemia Vera Therapies- Rusfertide (PTG-300), Bomedemstat (IMG-7289), Ruxolitinib + Abemaciclib, P1101, Itacitinib, Givinostat (ITF2357), Sapablursen (IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx), SLN124, PPMX-T003, and others.

• Polycythemia Vera Market Dynamics: Polycythemia Vera Market Drivers and Barriers

• Polycythemia Vera Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Polycythemia Vera Market Access and Reimbursement

