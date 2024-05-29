SaaS-Based SCM Market 2030, Forecasted to Witness Rapid Expansion | Registering a CAGR of 13.42%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS-based SCM Market by Solution (Software, Service), by Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), by User Type (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods, Retail, Food And Beverages, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Logistics And Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030."

According to the report, the global SaaS-based SCM industry generated $7.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, development of industrial-grade digital technology, and upsurge in need for improved supply chain visibility drive the growth of the global SaaS-based SCM market. However, security concerns over cloud deployment among enterprises restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in ICT spending and adoption of SaaS-based SCM software by healthcare and pharmaceutical companies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, various industries were affected and it became increasingly difficult to maintain the complex supply chain networks. This, in turn, raised the demand for SaaS-based SCM.

According to the survey conducted by Institute for Supply Chain Management Organization in March 2020, nearly 75% of the companies highlighted the SCM disruptions in one form or other. This surged the need for supply chain visibility and increased adoption of SaaS-based SCM.

Enterprises across the globe have been reviewing their supply chain strategies and becoming collaborative, resilient, and cooperative with clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global SaaS-based SCM industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to surge in spending on transportation & logistics that improves the implementation of automation technologies in logistics and supply chains and adoption from the transportation & logistic industry in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth and ongoing development in the services sector that led business enterprises to invest heavily in SaaS-based SCM to sustain the growth and improve productivity.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the SaaS-based SCM market forecast period. Strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the services sector, has driven business enterprises to invest heavily in SaaS-based SCM to sustain their growth and improve productivity. In addition, factors such as growth in penetration of mobility, rise in cloud deployment among small & medium businesses, and ongoing modernization of manufacturing & construction industries drive heavy investment in SaaS-based SCM in the emerging countries. Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years owing to rise in awareness about the advantages of SaaS-based SCM among enterprises.

Leading Market Players

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Infor

Manhattan Associates

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

HighJump (Korber AG)

Kinaxis Inc.

IBM Corporation

