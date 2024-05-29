$200 million FDI to be poured into Viglacera industrial parks

VIETNAM, May 29 - HÀ NỘI — Four Chinese businesses have just signed contracts, worth more than US$200 million, with Viglacera Corporation, JSC, to build factories in the corporation's industrial parks.

The businesses are operating in China's electronics, high-tech and semiconductor manufacturing sectors.

The People's Committee of Bắc Ninh province and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Shanghai, China, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) – Pudong - Shanghai Branch and Viglacera recently hosted a joint investment promotion seminar in Shanghai which attracted more than 300 potential investors.

The Vietnamese projects will be located in Yên Phong II-C Industrial Park, an area considered one of the key investment locations within Bắc Ninh.

Viglacera's industrial parks are currently investment destinations for more than 400 businesses from different countries and territories around the world and have already attracted $18 billion of investment, including nearly 70 Chinese projects with a total investment of nearly $3 billion.

A key growth driver of Viglacera has been the recovery of the country's construction materials sector.

This year, Viglacera will establish new legal entities and branches for seven industrial park projects with a total area of more than 2,700 hectares in many provinces and cities across the country.

It owns and operates 12 industrial parks across the country with a total area of more than 4,000 hectares, becoming one of the largest industrial park developers in the country.