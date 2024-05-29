Submit Release
Working Visit by Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė, 30 May to 1 June 2024

Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė will visit Singapore from 30 May to 1 June 2024. This will be her first visit to Singapore.

 

  During her visit, Prime Minister Šimonytė will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

 

Prime Minister Šimonytė will also speak at the Shangri-La Dialogue and Asia Tech x Singapore Summit, at the invitation of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), respectively. She will also attend the Singapore-Lithuania Business Forum.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

29 MAY 2024

