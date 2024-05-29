DigiKey Awarded Top Recognitions from Suppliers at the 2024 EDS Leadership Summit

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it received 18 honors from its supplier partners during the 2024 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 21-23 in Las Vegas.



DigiKey was recognized for its sales results, partnership, collaboration and more during the past year. The list of awards DigiKey received includes:

“DigiKey is grateful to have received acknowledgment from numerous respected suppliers for our mutual achievements,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at DigiKey. “We take pride in our partnerships with suppliers, which advance engineers and designers towards innovative, world-changing solutions.”

DigiKey has expanded its portfolio in the past year by adding more than 450 new suppliers across its core business, DigiKey Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs. The company is an authorized distributor of electronic components and automation products for more than 2,900 industry-leading suppliers, ensuring engineers, designers, procurement professionals and builders that the products they order are authentic and come to DigiKey directly from the manufacturer.

For more information about DigiKey’s product offerings, please visit the DigiKey website .

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

+1 218-681-8000 ext. 14489

laura.stengrim@digikey.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e45f5079-dbe3-402e-b5b1-64b4df0941a4