Blank Rome Continues to Bolster New Boston Office with Leading Corporate Trio

Boston, MA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm’s newly opened Boston office with the addition of partners Stephen “Steve” D. Brook and Robert “Rob” Y. Chow, and senior counsel William “Bill” V. Sopp, who join the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. The group reunites with the 25-attorney team from Burns & Levinson LLP that opened Blank Rome’s Boston office earlier this month with leading corporate, finance, mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”), tax, litigation, and cannabis practices.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve, Rob, and Bill to our Boston team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Their extensive experience advising clients on corporate and transactional matters will significantly bolster our firm's capabilities. As Steve, Rob, and Bill join their colleagues, this expansion is not just about growing our team; it is about deepening the value we deliver to our clients and strengthening our connection with the Boston business community."

“Steve, Rob, and Bill have been an integral part of our team for years and we are excited to continue to serve our clients together from the Blank Rome platform,” said Frank A. Segall, Partner and Co-Chair of the Boston office and Cannabis practice. “Steve and Rob formerly co-chaired Burns & Levinson’s venture capital and emerging companies group and bring with them a wealth of experience representing entrepreneurs, emerging growth companies, and venture investors, as well as private equity firms. Paired with Bill’s experience acting as outside general counsel for mid-market companies and his historic leadership in the finance, restructuring, and distressed transaction space, this is a formidable team that further enhances Blank Rome’s leading practices in these areas.”

“Steve, Rob, and Bill are outstanding business and legal advisors, always delivering strategic counsel to help clients achieve their business objectives,” added Josef B. Volman, Partner and Boston office Co-Chair. “The current deal pipeline is strong, and we see companies seeking strategic opportunities to support long-term growth by acquiring assets that can enable business transformation and improve operations. Our corporate and finance team is well prepared to help clients manage these deals in Boston and across the country.”

About the Attorneys

Steve Brook: Steve, who also chaired Burns & Levinson’s executive compensation practice and was a member of its executive committee, has experience in a wide range of corporate transactional matters where he represents emerging to larger private and public companies across all industry sectors. He serves as general counsel to his corporate clients advising them on financings, governance, securities law compliance, joint ventures, strategic alliances, licensing, and general matters. Steve has deep experience representing clients on M&A and private equity transactions. He represents private equity and venture capital funds and family office clients. Additionally, he has become widely recognized as a leader in counseling companies, C-suite executives, and management teams on executive compensation and has served as an expert witness on such matters. Steve spent his final year of law school at Northwestern University School of Law, earned a J.D. from DePaul University College of Law, and his B.A. from Syracuse University.

Rob Chow: Rob has extensive experience representing emerging companies and their venture capital investors. Rob also has a distinguished record serving middle-market private equity clients, adeptly managing both buy-side and sell-side transactions. His approach is characterized by a commitment to closing deals with efficiency, while helping clients navigate and mitigate potential risks and liabilities. Rob earned his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, his M.J. from the University of California, Berkeley, and his B.S. from the University of California, Davis.

Rob has extensive experience representing emerging companies and their venture capital investors. Rob also has a distinguished record serving middle-market private equity clients, adeptly managing both buy-side and sell-side transactions. His approach is characterized by a commitment to closing deals with efficiency, while helping clients navigate and mitigate potential risks and liabilities. Rob earned his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, his M.J. from the University of California, Berkeley, and his B.S. from the University of California, Davis. Bill Sopp: Bill's practice spans the areas of corporate transactions, commercial finance, business workouts and reorganization, and bank loan enforcement matters. In serving as outside general counsel to companies across a broad range of industry sectors, including technology, manufacturing, consumer products, transportation, and media companies, Bill supports company leadership in preparing and implementing business plans for revenue and operational growth, enhanced profitability, capital sourcing, and, ultimately, a successful exit. On the investment and institutional side, he advises numerous debt and equity funding sources in assessing and implementing transactions to fund market opportunities, as well as transforming and restructuring distressed ventures. Bill earned his J.D. from Northeastern University and his B.A., with distinction, from the University of Rochester.

The corporate and finance attorneys that joined Blank Rome to open the firm’s Boston office counsel clients across a broad range of legal services including acting as corporate counsel and advising on mergers, acquisitions, securities law, private equity, venture capital, and finance. They serve an expansive range of clients including local, national, and international corporations in a wide variety of industries from emerging businesses to established commercial entities. More specifically, the team works with public companies, middle-market companies, closely held private businesses, family-owned enterprises, financing sources, entrepreneurial start-ups, and individuals to help them create and achieve their business goals in an ever-changing environment. They also represent many financial institutions including banks and private credit funds in sophisticated lending transactions.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and more than 700 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

Kate Tavella Blank Rome LLP 215.988.6988 tavella@blankrome.com