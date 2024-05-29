Start Reading Now Expands Into St. Paul Public Schools and Brooklyn Center School District, Now Providing Literati Book Fairs to 29 Schools Across the Twin Cities

The literacy nonprofit also announced the addition of Dawn Selle from Sanneh Foundation to the Board

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a decade of service in the Minneapolis Public School district, Start Reading Now is overjoyed to announce its expansion into 14 additional schools. The expansion into 13 Saint Paul schools and one in Brooklyn Center has long been a goal of the organization and was made possible through the generous financial support of Amy Wolford.



Each year Start Reading Now hosts book fairs and provides students a $50 voucher to buy 10 new books after 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade. To date Start Reading Now has provided 250,000 no-cost books to more than 25,000 kids in Minneapolis. This year, in partnership with Literati, Start Reading Now is set to provide 46,000 books to 4,600 kids in 2024. Book fairs are running now through June 7th.

“We are honored to once again partner with Start Reading Now to help instill a love of learning and life through books to students in the St. Paul and Minneapolis metro areas,” said Jessica Ewing, Founder and CEO of Literati. “Start Reading Now’s dedication to empowering young minds and ensuring access to books for those who need them most is inspiring. We are proud to support them.”

In addition to the expansion, Start Reading Now is welcoming Dawn Selle to the board of directors. Currently serving as the Vice President of External Affairs and Community Partnerships at The Sanneh Foundation, Dawn brings many years of invaluable fundraising experience to the organization. Dawn will aid Start Reading Now by fostering partnerships with like-minded organizations and providing guidance to scale fundraising operations.

When asked about what drew her to the role, Dawn said, “My passion for Start Reading Now began long before joining the board, as I was already a fan of their mission and the impactful work they were doing in communities that needed it most. As someone who would have benefitted from receiving these books as a child, I am deeply honored to contribute to their cause.”

About Start Reading Now:

Start Reading Now is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit addressing the fact that on average, low-income families have less than one book at home. By providing 30 free books from 1st through 3rd grade, thousands of Twin Cities schoolchildren can read over summer break, prevent summer skills slide, and build their at-home library. Learn more about Start Reading Now at www.StartReadingNow.org

About Literati

Literati builds reading skills that are the foundation for lifelong success by providing the most tailored and thoughtful book experience for every reader. Through their book fairs and book clubs, they make it easy and delightful for kids to read at every level, with books curated by experts and honed by data science. Literati supports parents through every step of the journey, with learning resources and personalized book selections for their young readers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef3f5157-a9c8-4a1b-8644-cc4c23f7ad01

Media Contact: Lauren Beek Executive Director 612.819.7748 lauren@startreadingnow.org