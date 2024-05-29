SRDX Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Surmodics to GTCR

MONSEY, N.Y., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the price of $43.00 per share in cash for which Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX) (“Surmodics”) has agreed to be sold to GTCR, a leading private equity firm. The sales price is far below the price targets for Surmodics of at least two Wall Street analysts (source: TipRanks).



Why is there an investigation?

On May 29, 2024, Surmodics announced that it had agreed to be sold to GTCR for $43.00 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the Surmodics Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Surmodics shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Surmodics shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Notably, according to TipRanks, the sales price of $43.00 per share is far below the price target for Surmodics of:

Brooks O’Neil of Lake Street ($75.00)

Michael Petusky of Barrington ($71.00)

