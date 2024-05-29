Estoril swimming pool temporarily closed from 1 June 2024

MACAU, May 29 - As the construction project of the Macao New Central Library has been awarded by the Public Works Bureau and is scheduled to commence, in order to ensure the health and safety of the public, the Estoril swimming pool that is adjacent to the construction site will be closed concurrently starting from 1 June 2024 until further notice. A series of improvement works of the swimming pool will be carried out during the closure of the facility to better meet the needs of users and relevant system.

During the temporary closure of the Estoril swimming pool, residents can still use other swimming pools managed by Sports Bureau (ID) and learn more about the instant on-the-spot ticket information of each swimming pool on ID mobile APP and website: https://booking.sport.gov.mo/pool/zh/booking/mapa/today .

For more information about other sports facilities, please visit www.sport.gov.mo or call 2823 6363 for enquiries.