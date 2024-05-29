DU QUOIN STATE FAIRGROUNDS FARMERS MARKET BEGINS JUNE 4

DU QUOIN, IL, ILLINOIS, May 29 - The Illinois Department of Agriculture's (IDOA) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Farmers Market will begin with "Opening Day" at the Market, Tuesday, June 4 from 3 - 6 p.m. at The Cattle Barns on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.





"Farmers markets are perfect for connecting people to the local farmers, growers, and producers behind their food. When I say Ag Connects Us All, I'm talking about the community we find in spaces like these," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "I am especially grateful for the Link Match program, which will expand access to fresh, nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables."





SNAP purchases will be matched up to the first $25, per swipe, with no limit on number of swipes, per day. Link Match may only be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables sold at participating farmers markets.





"The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Farmers Market is a fantastic opportunity to spotlight small and mid-sized businesses in the Perry County area," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "We are delighted to host this event on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and invite the community to join us every Tuesday now through August 6."





Marketgoers can find The Cattle Barns on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds by entering Gate 1 and turning left on Expo Drive. The Cattle Barns are located across from Expo Hall.





The 2024 Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Farmers Market, sponsored by Illinois Department of Agriculture, Food Works, and LINKUp Illinois, will be held every Tuesday starting June 4 through August 6.





Interested in becoming a vendor? Space is still available at the 2024 market. For an application, please contact Patsie.Hopkins@illinois.gov.