State Council on Educational Opportunity for Military Children Annual Meeting

Nebraska became part of the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children July 1, 2012 through legislation that was enacted in 2011 (Nebraska Revised Statutes 79-2201 through 2206). The Compact provides for the uniform treatment of military children transferring between school districts and states. The purpose of this Compact is to remove barriers to educational success imposed on children of military families because of frequent moves and deployment of their parents. The Compact also established the State Council on Educational Opportunity for Military Children, which meets annually. The State Council advises the Department with regard to the State’s participation in and compliance with the Compact.

Brian Halstead, Deputy Commissioner, Nebraska Department of Education, was appointed as the State Commissioner for the Interstate Commission on the Educational Opportunity for Military Children.

National Link for the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3)

STATE COUNCIL ON EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY FOR MILITARY CHILDREN