Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dzuveo, sufentanil, Date of authorisation: 25/06/2018, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

Dzuveo is available as 30 µg sublingual tablets. Using a disposable applicator, the healthcare professional should place one tablet under the patient’s tongue and leave it to dissolve. The tablet must not be chewed or swallowed.

Patients should not eat or drink and should talk as little as possible for the 10 minutes after taking the tablet. They can be given the tablets as needed but should wait at least one hour after one tablet before having another. Dzuveo should not be used for more than 48 hours.

Dzuveo can only be obtained with a prescription. It should be given by a healthcare professional experienced in treating pain and in a place (such as a hospital) where the patient can be monitored. For more information about using Dzuveo, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.