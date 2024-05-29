Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Rixubis, nonacog gamma, Date of authorisation: 19/12/2014, Revision: 11, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Rixubis (which may affect up to 1 in 10 people) are dysgeusia (taste disturbances) and pain in the limbs. Hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions may occur rarely, and can include angioedema (swelling of tissues under the skin), burning and stinging at the injection site, chills, flushing, itchy rash, headache, hives, hypotension (low blood pressure), feeling tired or restless, nausea (feeling sick) or vomiting, tachycardia (rapid heartbeat), tightness of the chest, wheezing and tingling sensations. In some cases, reactions become severe (anaphylaxis) and may be associated with dangerously steep falls in blood pressure. For the full list of all side effects with Rixubis see the package leaflet.

Rixubis must not be used in patients who are hypersensitive (allergic) to nonacog gamma or any of its other ingredients, or who are known to be allergic to hamster protein.

