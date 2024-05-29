TAIWAN, May 29 - President Lai meets US bipartisan delegation led by Senator Tammy Duckworth

On the morning of May 29, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by United States Senator Tammy Duckworth. In remarks, President Lai thanked the members of the delegation for contributing much to the deepening of Taiwan-US relations. He said that in recent years, thanks to their support, such legislation as the annual National Defense Authorization Act and the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act that was passed just last month have included initiatives and resources related to Taiwan. The president stated that Taiwan will be a pilot for global peace and a force for global prosperity, and expressed hope that Taiwan and the US, through closer cooperation and exchanges, can contribute even more to regional prosperity and development.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

It is a great pleasure to welcome the first delegation from the US Senate since my inauguration on May 20. In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Senators Duckworth, Dan Sullivan, and Chris Coons traveled to Taiwan to announce that the US government would be donating vaccines to Taiwan to help us overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic. Today, you are joined by Senator Laphonza Butler, who is visiting for the first time in her capacity as a US senator. I would like to welcome you all and extend my sincerest gratitude for your taking concrete action to support Taiwan.

All of our guests here today have contributed much to the deepening of Taiwan-US relations. In recent years, thanks to your support, such legislation as the annual National Defense Authorization Act and the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act that was passed just last month have included initiatives and resources related to Taiwan.

Your visit demonstrates the strong partnership between Taiwan and the US. Facing the challenges of the pandemic, we supported each other. Now, facing expanding authoritarianism, we continue to work together. In recent years, Taiwan-US exchanges in various domains have continued to deepen and broaden. We have joined forces to counter disinformation and defend democracy.

As I said in my inaugural address, Taiwan will be a pilot for global peace and a force for global prosperity. Going forward, we will continue to work hard to safeguard democracy so that democratic Taiwan can continue to shine its light upon the world. In closing, I hope the new government will continue to enjoy the support of the US government and Congress, and that Taiwan and the US, through closer cooperation and exchanges, can contribute even more to regional prosperity and development.

Senator Duckworth then delivered remarks, expressing thanks for the very warm welcome and saying that they are thrilled to be here to offer their congratulations to the president on his inauguration. As a global leader, she said, the US has a responsibility to show up and support its friends like Taiwan, a friendship that is rooted in shared democratic values, but one that crosses many different aspects of their society.

Senator Duckworth said that over the years, she has worked with her colleagues across the American political spectrum to help support our two peoples’ economies, to ensure the delivery of desperately needed COVID vaccines at the height of the pandemic, and also to strengthen our continued friendship.

The senator said that includes educational partnerships and programs, as well as the exchange of scholars; strengthening the relationship between Taiwan’s All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency and the US National Guard; and deepening our trade ties on everything from chip manufacturing to agricultural investments. She emphasized that our friendship and our partnership span many different aspects, and that is what makes it so strong and deep.

Senator Duckworth said that she is honored and proud to lead this bipartisan delegation with Senator Sullivan to Taiwan. She mentioned that when Senator Sullivan’s party is in charge, he leads the delegation, and when her party is in charge, they lead it, but they are friends and partners, adding that the president can count on both of them always showing up to support Taiwan.

Reiterating their commitment to working together in pursuit of peace, stability, and furthering the partnership between our two nations, Senator Duckworth announced here that she will be joining Senator Sullivan on his STAND with Taiwan Act, and added that as the first Democratic senator on that bill, she hopes that he will be able to introduce it when they get back to Washington.

Senator Sullivan then delivered remarks, first congratulating President Lai on behalf of the American people and the US Senate on his election and inauguration, but also congratulating the people of Taiwan for their eighth presidential election, adding that Taiwan is one of the freest places in the world.

Senator Sullivan stated that they are also here to demonstrate their rock-solid, principled, and bipartisan support for Taiwan. That support, he emphasized, has extended for 75 years, and the president and the Taiwan people can count on another 75 years of strong bipartisan support from America to Taiwan.

Senator Sullivan pointed out that like Taiwan, America is a country based on the rule of law, and that their commitment is actually in the law, in the Taiwan Relations Act. In that bill, he explained, the US Congress stated that they would view as a grave concern any use of force against Taiwan in terms of cross-strait issues. He added that that legislation also committed the US to provide Taiwan the means to defend itself and for the US to maintain its own capability to help Taiwan in terms of its defense.

Referring to President Lai’s earlier remarks, Senator Sullivan said that the defense supplemental bill that they just passed in the Congress and that the US president signed into law provides billions of dollars to Taiwan in the INDOPACOM (Indo-Pacific Command) region in weapons systems and other capabilities to do just that, in terms of deterrence.

Senator Sullivan said that they are here to assess and strengthen deterrence together. He has been trying to get Senator Duckworth to sign onto his bill for over a year, he said, and so this is a huge outcome of their trip to Taiwan already. Thanking President Lai for making that happen, the senator said he thinks that being in the president’s presence here in this bipartisan delegation, they are going to have a bipartisan bill, the STAND with Taiwan Act, which will, in his view, dramatically enhance deterrence in this region.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Director Sandra Oudkirk.