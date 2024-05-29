EMU Organizes a Charity Bazaar in Favour of Champion Angels Association

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Human Resources Directorate and Public Relations and Media Directorate co-organized a charity bazaar event with the participation and contributions of all EMU personnel members. The event took place on Monday, 27 May 2024 between 10:00 a.m. and 02:00 p.m. in front of the EMU Central Lecture Halls building.

At the charity bazaar organized with the theme of “Education from the Heart”, Faculties and Administrative Units set stands where homemade food and beverages prepared by EMU staff were sold.

Following units set stands in the said charity bazaar: EMU Human Resources Directorate, Public Relations and Media Directorate, Registrar’s Office, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Dentistry, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty, Faculty of Communication, Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Faculty of Pharmacy, School of Computing and Technology, Security Affairs Unit, Cleaning Affairs Unit, Purchasing and Inventory Control Directorate, Faculty of Business and Economics, Faculty of Tourism, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Education, Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School, TRNC and Turkey Promotion Office, International Promotion Office, Information Technologies Directorate, Tourism Revolving Funds Directorate, Rector’s Office, DAU KOOP – DAU KOOP Mar and Financial Affairs Directorate. Moreover, Faculty of Architecture, EMU-PDRAM, DAU PER-SEN, DAU BIR-SEN, DAU-SEN contributed to the event. The revenue of the charity bazaar event will be donated to the Champion Angels Association by the EMU Rector’s Office in the upcoming days.