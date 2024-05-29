EMU Faculty of Tourism 25th Tourism Week Held with the Theme of “Explore the Wealth of Nature”

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Tourism, 25th Tourism Week organized with the theme of “Explore the Wealth of Nature”. Commencing with a flower-themed exhibition by author, photographer and researcher Sami Tamson, the 25th Tourism Week hosted seminars; “Endemic Plants in Northern Cyprus” by Sami Tamson and “Use of Edible Herbs and Wild Mushroom Species Growing in Cyprus in Cypriot Cuisine” by Faculty of Tourism academic staff member Buğçe Cesur.

On the other hand, 25th Tourism Week events also included “Nature and Bird Watching at Silver Beach” and, “Water Sports at Silver Beach” organized with the contributions of Güçver Water Sports. Moreover, a High Honour and Honour Certificate Ceremony was organized for the students who were successful in the 2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester.

Within the scope of the events, a flower festival was held at Tourism Faculty’s garden in collaboration with Municipality of Famagusta and Othello Inner Wheel. Following a musical recital delivered by the Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Education Department, Music Teaching Program students, EMU Faculty of Tourism Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mine Haktanır delivered a speech in the opening ceremony of the event. Welcoming all the attendees, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Haktanır provided information regarding the 25th Tourism Week and the events being organized within the scope of the week. Also presenting information about the Organic Garden to be opened following the speeches, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Haktanır stated that many herbs used in gastronomy training come from the garden and that they embraced the concept of ‘from garden to kitchen’. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Haktanır thanked everyone contributing to the actualization of the event.

“EMU is the Assurance of Trust and Quality in TRNC”

Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay also delivered a speech, stating that Famagusta is the second biggest city of the country and that EMU is leading the most important institutions of the country in this city. Emphasizing that EMU is not only Famagusta’s university but also the country’s, Dr. Uluçay stated that EMU is a representative for trust and quality in the higher education field in the country. Expressing their pride in EMU, Famagusta Mayor Dr. Uluçay stressed the collaboration protocol signed between Municipality of Famagusta and EMU, adding that the protocol has been smoothly carried out and the collaborations are to continue.

Delivering a speech on behalf of EMU, EMU Acting Rector and Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe stated that the EMU Faculty of Tourism has been organizing the Tourism Week with success for many years and, this year’s theme coincides with the Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations. Conveying their great satisfaction with focusing on the given theme, Prof. Dr. Karatepe noted that EMU is the assurance of quality and trust in the TRNC and that the Faculty of Tourism is globally recognized. Prof. Dr. Karatepe mentioned that the faculty members of EMU Faculty of Tourism have been working on the selected topic for years, emphasizing that the theme reflects issues addressed in scientific activities. Prof. Dr. Karatepe highlighted that the successful organization of the event is a result of EMU’s 45-year cultural legacy and extended his gratitude to everyone involved in making the event possible.

Following the opening speeches, Prof. Dr. Karatepe presented Famagusta Mayor Dr. Uluçay a souvenir unique to EMU for their contributions and support. The event program continued with the “Organic Garden Opening”. Within the scope of the festival, a Flower Themed Exhibition was held. Flower stands, cultural stands and various other stands were set in the festival area. Alongside DJ performances, the festival program also included dance shows, volleyball tournaments and recreation games. The revenue of the stands were donated to the Champion Angels Association and SOS Children’s Village Association.

Technical Trips Organized

Within the scope of EMU Tourism Week, technical overnight trips were organized in Lefke-Gemikonağı-Yeşilırmak region. Held with contributions of Municipality of Famagusta, Municipality of Lefke and Cittaslow, the trips included visits to historical Lefke, Ottoman Mansion and Strawberry Fields, Banana and Orange Gardens, Rural Development Women’s Cooperation, Dried Fruit Production Facility, Angolem Vineyards, Bağlıköy, Yeşilırmak Strawberry Fields, Mariam Herbs Organic Oils/Soaps and Herbal Production Facility.