EMU – The Shining Leader of Scientific Resarch In The Country

The first and only stated university of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) established with law, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) continues to lead the way in higher education development in our country. EMU, which is ranked among the world's best universities in various independent rankings announced today, owes its international success to its high-quality scientific research.

According to the World University Rankings (in the range of 601-800) announced by the UK-based Times Higher Education (THE) for 2024, EMU ranks first in research quality in the TRNC and second among universities in the Republic of Turkey. According to the methodology of THE World University Rankings 2024, where scientific research quality is allocated 30% - the highest weighting, the citations received by scientific research conducted at EMU and the strength, excellence, and effectiveness of these research contributions to science have elevated EMU to the top ranks globally in terms of scientific research quality. This sets EMU apart from other universities and stands as its most distinguishing factor.