NANO Nuclear Energy Announces it is one of the Elite Sponsors of the American Nuclear Society’s 2024 Annual Conference

New York, N.Y., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear”), an emerging vertically integrated microreactor and advanced nuclear technology company led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing proprietary, portable, and clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that it is one of the Elite Sponsors of, and will be exhibiting at, the upcoming American Nuclear Society’s (ANS) 2024 Annual Conference All In on Nuclear Deployment: The Stakes Have Never Been Higher to be held in Las Vegas from June 16 to June 19, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

A leading sponsor of the Conference’s Tuesday Special Session: “Our Friends the Isotopes” will be held on Tuesday, June 18th from 8:00am – 9:45am. NANO Nuclear will also attend the event’s two topical meetings, Advanced Reactor Safety (ARS) and International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants (ICAPP).

The ANS 2024 Annual Conference is moving to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino to accommodate the increased turnout and align with concurrent topical meetings. This new venue provides ample space for technical sessions and lively networking opportunities, bringing together the nuclear community to collaboratively shape its future.

“We are thrilled to be one of the elite sponsors of the ANS 2024 Annual Conference,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer, and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “This year's relocation to the Mandalay Bay marks an exciting opportunity to bring together the brightest minds in the nuclear industry. The expanded venue allows for more technical sessions and more rewarding networking opportunities. We look forward to collaborating with industry and government leaders at this impactful event.”

The conference agenda features in-depth technical sessions, plenaries on nuclear deployment strategies, and extensive networking opportunities, emphasizing collaboration and the advancement of nuclear science and technology. Mandalay Bay will host prominent figures from the nuclear industry, including key representatives from both corporate and government sectors.

The NANO Nuclear sponsored Tuesday Special Session: Our Friends the Isotopes, moderated by Catherine Prat from Westinghouse Electric Company, will explore how isotopes are pivotal in fields such as medical treatments, sterilization services, and space exploration. The informative session will provide a comprehensive overview of how advancements in radioisotope research continue to drive benefits across various sectors, showcasing the versatility and critical importance of isotopes in modern science and industry​.

“The American Nuclear Society Annual Conference is one of the most exciting events of the year,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy. “This event brings together some of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies, speakers, and attendees in the industry. It is a pleasure to support this year's event and the Tuesday’s Special Session, which exemplify the multifaceted and forward-thinking nature of our field.”

NANO Nuclear intends to focus its business development activities for microreactors across several sectors, including data centers, AI and quantum computing, crypto mining, military applications, disaster relief, transportation (including shipping), mining projects, water desalination, green hydrogen plants, and space exploration. By doing so, NANO Nuclear aims to support a diverse range of clean energy applications, driving innovation and sustainability in these critical areas.

About the American Nuclear Society

The American Nuclear Society (ANS) is the premier organization for those that embrace the nuclear sciences and technologies for their vital contributions to improving people’s lives and preserving the planet. Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, ANS is committed to advancing, fostering, and promoting the development and application of nuclear sciences and technologies to benefit society.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

