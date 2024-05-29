Hiker Assisted Out of the Woods Near Wild River

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

May 29, 2024

Bean’s Purchase, NH – On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer and a volunteer worked to assist a lost and fatigued hiker out of the Wild River area of the White Mountain National Forest.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes received a call from New Hampshire State Police Troop F Dispatch indicating that 911 was texting with a lost hiker near the Highwater Trail in Bean’s Purchase. Following up on the call, the officer learned that Thomas Damiano, 81, of Homosassa, Florida, was having a difficult time locating the trail. Hours of “bushwacking” while attempting to follow the trail had also left the hiker fatigued. In addition, nighttime rains had swollen the Wild River, making crossing it alone a risky proposition. Given all of the factors at play, CO Holmes responded to the area with a volunteer to assist Damiano.

Utilizing an ATV, the rescue party was able to navigate 5 miles of washed out road to reach the area adjacent to Damiano’s location. Once in the area, rescuers hiked overland and forded the Wild River. Damiano was located near the riverbank at 12:30 p.m., tired but in good spirits.

With assistance, Damiano was able to wade across Wild River and hike through the woods back to the waiting ATV. He was transported out of the woods and given a ride back to Gorham, NH, arriving safely to the company of his wife at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Damiano was found to be a very experienced hiker who was prepared with good gear and who was in good physical condition. He had been out in the woods for 4 days at the time of the incident, enjoying his time exploring trails on the east side of Mt. Moriah. At the time of the call, he had gotten turned around and expended a significant amount of energy following trails that had been obscured by washouts and severe weather events. When he knew that his personal limits had been reached, he called for help instead of putting himself in a bad situation.