Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on concerns of issuance of invoices under EOPT

PHILIPPINES, May 29 - Press Release
May 29, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON CONCERNS OF ISSUANCE OF INVOICES UNDER EOPT

I urge the Bureau of Internal Revenue to enhance its information dissemination campaign on the changes brought about by the Ease of Paying Taxes Act, particularly on the issuance of invoices in place of official receipts to ensure that taxpayers are well-informed on the said changes.

All applications and communications with the BIR should be conducted through online channels and taxpayers should not be required to visit BIR branches in person. Further, enterprises must be allowed to use all of their existing OR booklets without expiration.

Needless to say, the BIR should ensure that the implementation of this particular provision of the law, intended to streamline issuance of proof of transactions, will not entail additional cost and burden on enterprises, especially those belonging to the micro, small and medium sector.

