PHILIPPINES, May 29 - Press Release

May 29, 2024 Promoting welfare of the elderly, Bong Go assists indigent senior citizens in Rizal Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit team aided impoverished senior citizens in Binangonan, Rizal, on Tuesday, May 28. This showed his constant commitment to assisting the Filipino people in their recovery especially those belonging in vulnerable sectors. Known as Mr. Malasakit, Go acknowledged the role of the elderly and their significant contributions to each family and their communities while underscoring the government's responsibility to support them, particularly those of the underprivileged. "Salamat mga lolo at lola. Sana po yung karamihan sa inyo nasa mabuti po ang kalagayan. Alam ko na mahirap po ang inyong sitwasyon. Parati ko pong pinapaalala sa lahat na mahalin po natin ang ating lolo't lola. Wala po tayo sa mundong ito kundi po dahil sa kanila. At ito po yung panahon na bumawi tayo sa kanila," emphasized Go. He highlighted the Filipino cultural value of caring for the elderly, stating that giving back to senior citizens is a gesture aligned with Filipino traditions. "Kilala naman ang Pilipino sa pag-aalaga ng mga lolo't lola. Hindi natin pinapabayaan ang mga lolo't lola natin diba? Hanggang sa pagtanda nila, inaalagaan natin sila. Ito po ay isang paraan upang ipakita natin sa kanila yung pasasalamat, pagmamalasakit at pagmamahal natin sa ating mga lolo't lola," he continued. Last February 28, Republic Act No. 11982, or the Amendments to the Centenarian Act, was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. which Go co-authored and co-sponsored in the Senate. The law now includes cash gifts for Filipinos aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, amounting to P10,000 each, in addition to the existing P100,000 cash gift for centenarians. As a member of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Go emphasized the government's commitment to recognizing and rewarding the contributions of senior citizens to Philippine society. "The amendments to the Centenarian Act reflect our dedication to honor the longevity and contributions of our elderly," Go remarked. The law also aims to acknowledge the longevity of Filipinos living healthy and active lifestyles, expanding the benefits to include those reaching significant milestones before becoming centenarians. Senator Go previously co-authored RA 11916, an Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens, which amended RA 7432, the first Senior Citizens Act. "Our senior citizens deserve better support, and we are committed to ensuring their welfare through legislative measures," he added. Furthermore, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go cited several health initiatives aimed at aiding senior citizens. These include the Malasakit Centers program, which helps reduce hospital expenses for the elderly, and the establishment of Super Health Centers to bring basic health services closer to Filipinos. "Through these initiatives, we aim to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for our senior citizens," Go stated. "Our commitment to their well-being is unwavering, and we will continue to push for measures that uplift their quality of life." As he continues to prioritize the well-being of the Filipinos, Go offered assistance to those in need of medical care and encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers in the province including Antipolo City Hospital System Annex IV, Casimiro A. Ynares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Rodriguez, Bagong Cainta Municipal Hospital, and Margarito A. Duavit Memorial Hospital in Binangonan. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients access to medical assistance programs. To date, the program has established 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more or less ten million Filipinos. Meanwhile, a total of 70 senior citizens were assisted by the Malasakit Team and received snacks, food packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, sockets, and basketballs and volleyballs. The said initiative was held at the OSCA Office in Binangonan. In partnership with Congresswoman Mila Magsaysay, the beneficiaries received financial support from the government. "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo. Kayo po ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin na makapagserbisyo pa po sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," Mr. Malasakit Go ended.