PHILIPPINES, May 29 - Press Release

May 29, 2024 Bong Go aids small business owners in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte On Monday, May 27, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go deployed his Malasakit Team to support small business owners from Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte, contributing to the government's initiatives to promote inclusive economic recovery. During an aid initiative held at the Gender and Development Building, the 100 beneficiaries received food packs, snacks, vitamins, snacks, shirts, and basketballs and volleyballs. A mobile phone, a bike, and shoes were also given to select recipients. The beneficiaries also received sustainable livelihood assistance from the national government in collaboration with the local government and Go's office. In his video message, Go stressed the significance of implementing improved strategies to tackle livelihood concerns, ensuring a more inclusive economic recovery. As a lawmaker, Go is an advocate for the growth of local enterprises. He is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11960, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. This legislation institutionalizes a strategic initiative to nurture the development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) throughout the country. The OTOP program promotes national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers opportunities to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihoods of communities and contribute to the nation's overall economic progress. To further alleviate the financial strain on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. "Bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo. Tulungan natin yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan, 'yung mga helpless at hopeless na walang matakbuhan kung hindi ang gobyerno. Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito," said Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for the poor. Go also informed the public that they may avail of medical assistance for their healthcare needs from any of the 165 Malasakit Centers, including ones located at the Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital in Dapitan City and at the Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center in Dipolog City. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops that consolidate various government medical assistance programs, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 165 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH.