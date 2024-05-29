SureShield joins CompTIA to strengthen the cybersecurity culture throughout the global MSP community

Leader in security, compliance and integrity software technologies provides support for the CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark

ATLANTA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SureShield, Inc., a leader in security, compliance and integrity technology solutions, today announced it is providing critical support for the CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark program.

Managed service providers (MSPs) partnered with SureShield now have access to the Trustmark safeguards. The Trustmark program aims to help MSPs bring about a positive shift in their overall cybersecurity culture and have a positive impact on their risk posture.

“The Cybersecurity Trustmark is an important standard in the complex fight to safeguard sensitive data and protect against cyber threats that compromise privacy and financial security. We are happy to partner with CompTIA to offer a robust infrastructure to the global MSP community to help achieve Cybersecurity Trustmark accreditation,” said Sanjaya Kumar, CEO of SureShield.

“As we expand the Cybersecurity Trustmark to other avenues of awareness for MSPs around the globe, we welcome SureShield to our growing list of Platform Partners who have committed to helping us with our expansion efforts,” said Wayne Selk, vice president, cybersecurity programs, CompTIA.

More than 1,250 MSPs from 37 countries have registered for the CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark program and approximately 200 are currently working through the accreditation process. Companies that complete the process earn an accreditation certification designating that they meet or exceed industry-accepted best cybersecurity practices.

About SureShield

SureShield offers continuously automated security, compliance, and integrity (SCI) software technologies. SureShield products are simple to use, resource-lite, and easy to deploy. We’re passionate about simplifying SCI processes to transform how companies manage their cybersecurity posture while significantly reducing costs. https://sure-shield.com/

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. http://Connect.CompTIA.org

Steven Ostrowski CompTIA 630.678.8468 sostrowski@comptia.org T.J. Tedesco SureShield, Inc. 301.404.2244 ttedesco@sure-shield.com