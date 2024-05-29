Mullen Announces New Commercial EV Fleet Order for Europe

Commercial food delivery upfitter submits purchase order for 40 all-electric Mullen-GO urban delivery vehicles

Initial purchase order valued at approximately $440,000 USD with additional orders to follow





BREA, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a new European purchase order (“PO”) for 40 Mullen-GO urban delivery vehicles with Switzerland-based Antidoto SA, a commercial upfitter whose key focus is on-demand food delivery companies. The initial PO is valued at $440,000 USD.

Antidoto SA specializes in the design and sale of pizza ovens for delivery vehicles and installs warming ovens in various types of vehicles. The company currently produces around 500 ovens per year, which are integrated and sold with a specific vehicle. Antidoto SA will initially order 40 Mullen-GO vehicles for 2024 and projects a minimum order of 180 units for 2025 to meet anticipated growing demand for zero emission EVs. The vehicles will initially be deployed in Switzerland with planned expansion into other parts of Europe.

“We strongly believe that a collaboration with Mullen could not only meet our current needs, but also boost our production capacity by offering an electric vehicle to our customers,” said Milijana Miletic, Director of Antidoto SA.

“As part of our global expansion, we are looking at all segments of urban delivery opportunities, including hot and cold on-demand delivery, which is perfectly suited for the Mullen-GO,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

The Mullen-GO is the Company’s urban commercial electric delivery vehicle, which is designed to bridge the gap between the growing demand for quick deliveries and space constraints in dense cities throughout Europe. The commercial EV’s compact design allows it to easily handle the stop/go and weave in/out typical of narrow urban European streets, getting to the customer's door faster, all while decreasing pollution and congestion levels. The Mullen-GO is EU standard homologated, certified, and ready for European sale.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing a rebate of up to $45,000 at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV and National Auto Fleet Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest and West Coast markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

