Silynxcom’s New Product Gaining Momentum in Europe with New Order

Netanya, Israel, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, announced today that it has received an order for its innovative terrestrial trunked radio, or TETRA, headset system from a police department in a European country. The order, secured through one of Silynxcom’s trusted distributors, marks a significant milestone in the Company’s expansion in the European market and highlights growing demand for its advanced communication solutions.

The TETRA headset system, designed to meet the unique demands of law enforcement organizations using TETRA-based communication systems, has quickly gained traction due to its high audio quality, clarity, and secure communication capabilities. The system is comprised of an in-ear headset and a control box, ensuring reliable performance in critical situations and high noise environment.

Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom, commented, "Securing this new order in Europe validates the trust and confidence in Silynxcom’s technology and is the end result of our development of the TETRA system as a response to a gap in the market for TETRA-based radio systems. As many law enforcement agencies in Europe and the U.S. shift towards a TETRA-based system, or its U.S. counterpart Project 25, providing high quality in-Ear headsets in this market presents an opportunity for us in an environment with few competitors. We are proud to expand our footprint in Europe and continue our mission to support law enforcement agencies with innovative and reliable communication solutions."

The successful deployment of the TETRA system in various European countries demonstrates Silynxcom's commitment to addressing the needs of law enforcement agencies operating in diverse and challenging environments. The TETRA system's ability to amplify speaking while protecting hearing in noisy settings makes it an ideal solution for operations requiring high situational awareness and clear communication.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

