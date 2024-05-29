Michel: EU to do everything to support Georgian people’s European ambitions

The final adoption of the law on transparency of foreign influence by the Georgian parliament is “a step backward and takes Georgia further away from its EU path”, President of the European Parliament Charles Michel wrote yesterday on X (formerly Twitter).

He reminded that the European Council decided in December 2023 to grant Georgia candidate status “on the understanding that Georgia undertakes the relevant steps and necessary democratic reforms”.

“The Georgian people have clearly chosen a future in the EU and we will do everything to support their ambitions,” Michel wrote on X. “For this reason, I will add Georgia to the agenda of the next European Council.”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also reacted on X: “The Georgian people overwhelmingly want to join the EU. But the law on foreign influence transparency goes against core principles and values of the EU, negatively impacting Georgia’s EU path.”

She also referred to the statement by EU High Representative Josep Borrell together with the European Commission saying that the EU is now “considering all options” and urged the Georgian government to recommit to its EU aspirations.

