Ukraine: School in Pryvovchanske reopens after major overhaul supported by EU bank

The lyceum in the village of Pryvovchanske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in Ukraine, has opened its doors again after a major overhaul, financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Almost 200 students from the villages of Pryvovchanske and Malooleksandrivka are expected to attend the facility in the upcoming academic year.

The major repairs have improved the school’s learning environment with a revamped exterior and interior and a new bomb shelter. The project also involved improvements to the water and wastewater systems, heating, plumbing, lighting and electrical infrastructure. Ramps have also been installed to ensure barrier-free access.

The school renovation project in Pryvovchanske was carried out under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, a joint initiative of the European Union and its bank, the European Investment Bank, in partnership with Ukrainian ministries, local authorities, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ukraine.

The reconstruction of the lyceum in Pryvovchanske was financed by a €630,000 loan from the EIB. An additional €180,000 was allocated from the local budget.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 26 recovery projects under two EIB recovery programmes — the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme and the Ukraine Recovery Programme (URP) — are at various stages of construction. These projects include ten schools, 12 hospitals, one administrative building and three water and wastewater plants.

