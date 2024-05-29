Humanity 2.0 Signs Strategic Partnership with SingularityNET to support AI literacy for Human Flourishing – Rome, Italy

NGO to appoint Janet Adams, COO of SingularityNET to Humanity 2.0 Subcommittee for Web3 and AI

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanity 2.0, a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing through technology, media, and thought-leadership, announced today it has signed a strategic public-private partnership with SingularityNET, an open and decentralized AI network with the purpose of advancing beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) in support of humanity.







The collaboration will support impact partnership goals, by providing resources, leadership and insights needed to ensure the new groundbreaking technologies being developed are supporting human flourishing.

Matthew Sanders, CEO, and Co-founder of Humanity 2.0, commented, “SingularityNET is driving groundbreaking innovation in AI and Web3 that has the potential to significantly advance human flourishing. We are delighted to be collaborating with Ben Goertzel and his capable team to develop technology products and advance research that will make a practical difference in the world.

Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO and Co-founder of SingularityNET, commented, “SingularityNET’s mission is to promote, guide and concretely foster the creation of beneficial AGI, for the good of humanity as a whole and to guide us toward a radically better future. SingularityNET is thrilled to have partnered with Humanity 2.0, we are looking forward to advancing our collective missions to address crucial issues humanity faces. Happy that our organization can provide the resources to further this cause."

SingularityNET, COO, Janet Adams, commented, “Our collaboration with Humanity 2.0 aligns with SingularityNET's own mission to collectively identify and solve impediments to human flourishing and we hope to apply our technology in beneficial AGI to this end. We’re on the brink of a profound breakthrough in the capabilities of AI with unprecedented potential for tackling mankind’s biggest challenges. It is an imperative that these technologies are grounded in human values and ethics that are inclusive and represent the needs of all of humanity, not just the needs of the few.”

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel with the mission of creating a decentralized, democratic, inclusive and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence. An ‘AGI’ that is not dependent on any central entity, that is open for anyone and not restricted to the narrow goals of a single corporation or even a single country.

SingularityNET team includes seasoned engineers, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and marketers. Our core platform and AI teams are further complemented by specialized teams devoted to application areas such as finance, robotics, biomedical AI, media, arts and entertainment.

Learn more about SingularityNET: https://singularitynet.io/

About the Humanity 2.0 Foundation

Humanity 2.0 is a 501 c(3) Non-Profit, NGO (Non-Government Organization), is a vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions in collaboration with the Pontifical Universities of the Holy See, leading academic institutions and private industry stakeholders.

Learn more about Humanity 2.0: https://www.humanity2-0.org/

