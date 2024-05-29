Portillo’s Inc. to Participate in June Investor Conferences

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO) (“Portillo’s” or the “Company”), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will appear at the following investor conferences:



On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will present at William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may access the live webcast and replay at investors.portillos.com. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings during the conference.





On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will host a fireside chat at Baird's 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors may access the live webcast and replay at investors.portillos.com. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings during the conference.





On Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, 2024, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will host in-person investor meetings at the Jefferies Consumer Conference.



About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Since, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to 86 restaurants across ten states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to order ahead and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

