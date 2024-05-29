IDL Displays Announce Innovative Display Solutions to Help Brands Create an Exclusive B2B Ordering Microsite

Newmarket, Ontario, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDL Displays, a unique online source offering one of the most extensive selections of visual merchandising and POP (point-of-purchase) display components, fasteners, and accessories, is happy to announce its innovative display solutions specifically designed to help brands create an exclusive B2B ordering microsite.

With over four decades of experience as a top industry supplier to some of the world’s biggest brands, retailers, and printers, IDL Displays’ new range of display solutions, including retail display supplies and product merchandising accessories, can efficiently boost the aesthetic appeal and functionality of a brand at cost-effective prices.

“We are committed to leveraging our industry knowledge, manufacturing facilities, and global presence to maximize the value we bring to our customers,” said a spokesperson for IDL Displays. “From executing turn-key solutions that increase client operational efficiencies and integrated product fulfillment services to our wide-ranging, bespoke display solutions, we provide innovative ways to grow sales for our customers.”

The market leader of injection moulded, fabricated and extruded plastics, IDL Displays is Ontario’s one-stop shop for designing and delivering tailored product merchandising and POP display components that maximize space and put products and brands where customers can see them to increase traffic and profits.

IDL Displays serves clients across the globe and prioritizes a customer-centric approach that offers high-quality customized products at low costs, helping businesses quickly respond to competitors and market conditions. This conscientious approach has earned the visual merchandising specialists with a loyal following and constant 5-star reviews.

Some of IDL Displays services include:

Brochure and Literature Holders: With an easy-access literature display rack, brochure holder, or outdoor brochure holder designs and brochures, as well as pamphlets and flyers produced with eye-catching images, businesses can easily entice potential customers.

Product Merchandising: IDL Displays offers expert product merchandising accessories that allow brands to display products in ways that draw consumers’ attention, promote purchases, and help them stand out.

Retail Display Supplies: Brands can find the ideal retail display supplies at IDL Displays to enhance the visual appeal of products and improve the functionality of their retail stores.

POP sign holders: Reusable, versatile, and affordable, POP sign holders easily clip whatever signage retailers wish to display on shelves and other fixtures to showcase sales information and key features of a product.

Poster and Banner Frames: A versatile and visually appealing solution to enhance displays and capture an audience’s attention, IDL Displays provides a range of sizes and styles to help businesses securely hold and display posters, banners, and other promotional materials to achieve a professional and polished look.

IDL Displays invites brand owners interested in creating an exclusive B2B ordering microsite to contact its professional team today via email or phone to join hundreds of industry leaders in trusting the leading online store with their innovative display solutions, custom printing and unique product merchandising.

About IDL Displays

Established in 1977, IDL Displays is an industry leader offering one of the most extensive selections of visual merchandising and POP display components, fasteners and accessories to the world’s best-known retailers, brand owners, printers and their creative services suppliers. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and providing only the highest quality products, IDL Displays has become renowned for delivering custom and stock display solutions on time and within budget.

More Information

To learn more about IDL Displays and its innovative display solutions, please visit the website at idldisplays.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/idl-displays-announce-innovative-display-solutions-to-help-brands-create-an-exclusive-b2b-ordering-microsite/

IDL Displays 360 Harry Walker Parkway South Newmarket Ontario L3Y 9E9 Canada 1-877-579-1882 https://www.idldisplays.com/