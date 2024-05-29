Erthos Enters Landmark Renewable Energy Agreement with Navajo Tribal Utility Authority

Plans to Deploy 50 GW for Renewables Manufacturing Hub

Tempe, AZ, USA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erthos, Inc., a large-scale renewable energy technology company and inventor of Earth Mount Solar, today announced it has entered a landmark agreement with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA), an enterprise of the Navajo Nation, setting the framework for a major renewable energy and US manufacturing infrastructure project in the Nenahnezad area on Navajo tribal land.

“This new partnership will bring the benefits of new jobs and boost the economy for the Northern Navajo region,” said Arash Moalemi, Deputy General Manager of Navajo Generation, Inc. “We are grateful the Nenahnezad community understood those benefits and supports this new venture.”

Navajo Poly, Inc., a Delaware corporation formed in August of 2023, will develop these projects and will be operated as a joint venture between Erthos and the NTUA. The goal of the project is to establish the Navajo Nation as a major US producer of polysilicon for US-made PV module manufacturing.

“This project will create over 1,250 local construction jobs and secure 550 full-time positions after completion,” said Navajo Nation’s President, Buu Nygren during the partnership signing ceremony. “We are using our sovereignty and cutting-edge thinking to move away from fossil fuels and to bring benefits to our communities.”

Although Erthos is most known for its low-cost Earth Mount Solar PV technology, this news marks the first public announcement of its breakthrough electrolyzer technology, which can produce carbon-free oxyhydrogen (“Hydrox™ fuel”) at a cost and efficiency that offers a competitive green alternative to coal and natural gas as a feedstock for electrical power generation and heat-driven manufacturing processes. This fuel will be produced with solar energy from Erthos’s Earth Mount Solar PV plants and combusted to service numerous industrial uses, including power generation and polysilicon manufacturing. Solar-to-Hydrox combustion offers an end-to-end carbon-free process that will help the US lead international efforts to battle environmental pollution and global climate change.

“The combination of very high solar insolation in this region, Erthos’s lowest-cost technology, and US subsidies aimed at decarbonization have allowed for an unprecedented opportunity to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, advance US solar manufacturing, and expand Navajo Nation economic development,” says Jim Tyler, CEO of Erthos.

Navajo Poly plans to deploy 50 GW of Earth Mount Solar PV by 2033, marking one of the most aggressive renewables deployment goals in the US.

About Erthos

Founded in 2019 and located in Tempe, Arizona, Erthos offers a full suite of large-scale solar products and services aimed at streamlining solar development and maximizing developer returns. Its executives and management hail from companies including Tesla, Intel, General Electric, First Solar, SunPower, DEPCOM Power, Sterling & Wilson, SMA, Solar Frontier, and Plug Power. The team has extensive experience in global markets, including the US, Latin America, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, Asia, and the Pacific. Find out more about Erthos at www.erthos.com.

