Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,742 in the last 365 days.

ALX Oncology Announces Participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), an immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint pathway, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Details are as follows:

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Michael Yee and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Location: New York, NY
Webcast link: Available here

The live webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat date.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint inhibitor and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. To date, evorpacept has been dosed in over 500 subjects and has demonstrated promising activity and favorable tolerability profile across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with various leading anti-cancer antibodies. ALX Oncology is currently focusing on combining evorpacept with anti-cancer antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors.


Investor and Media Contact:

Caitlyn Doherty
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, ALX Oncology
cdoherty@alxoncology.com
(650) 466-7125

Primary Logo

You just read:

ALX Oncology Announces Participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more