Elevai Labs Subsidiary, Elevai Skincare, to Present at the Beauty Through Science Conference in Stockholm

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“Elevai” or the “Company”), a pioneering force in medical aesthetics, announced that Chief Executive Officer Jordan R. Plews, PhD has been invited back and will be presenting at the Beauty Through Science conference in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday May 30, 2024.



Beauty Through Science (BTS) is an annual event that gathers the greatest minds in aesthetic medicine to share the most up-to-date, innovative techniques and technologies within the field – in an immersive and intimate atmosphere. BTS was founded in 2002 and has gradually grown to host more than 1,000 participants from close to 50 countries, establishing itself as one of the most renowned aesthetic medical meetings in the world. Physicians, plastic surgeons and dermatologists, among other leading experts, share knowledge to promote a holistic approach between surgical and non-surgical procedures, focusing on the newest and best technologies.

Details

What: Beauty Through Science Conference

Beauty Through Science Conference Where : Waterfront Congress Center - Stockholm, Sweden

: Waterfront Congress Center - Stockholm, Sweden When: Thursday May 30, 2024

Thursday May 30, 2024 Website: www.btsstockholm.com

Dr. Plews will speak as part of the session titled “Exosomes: Key Considerations, Regulations and Results” to discuss the exosome landscape in aesthetics today along with the benefits of exosomes in promoting the body’s natural repair processes.

“Elevai is proud to be an official partner of Beauty Through Science 2024," said Jordan R. Plews, PhD Chief Executive Officer of Elevai. "I’m looking forward to sharing the latest on exosome technology and our science-driven, data-backed approach with the medical aesthetics and beauty community.”

About Elevai Labs, Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. Driven by a commitment to scientific research, we aim to transform personal health and beauty. For more information, please visit www.elevailabs.com .

About Elevai Skincare

Elevai Skincare Inc., an Elevai Labs company, is a medical aesthetics company developing and commercializing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin and hair care applications. Elevai develops cosmetic products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging novel proprietary science-backed technologies, including its stem cell exosome technology. For more information, please visit www.elevaiskincare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that our shares of common stock will start trading or that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements using words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

These and other risks are described more fully in Elevai’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.