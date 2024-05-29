Genetec expands global presence with new R&D hubs and Experience Centers to support rapid growth

Montreal, QC, Canada, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced the opening of several new R&D hubs, Experience Centers, and the expansion of several offices around the world.

New R&D hubs

Underscoring its commitment to innovation, Genetec is expanding its global footprint with the establishment and expansion of new research and development hubs in strategic locations worldwide. Located in Vienna (Austria), Krakow (Poland), and Orléans (France), these R&D centers will complement the company's existing Montréal-based campus and its other R&D centers in Québec City and Sherbrooke (Canada), Paris (France), and Bruges (Belgium).

“These new offices serve as innovation hubs, fostering collaboration amongst our developers as they build the forward-thinking technology that Genetec is known for. Our newest R&D centers will bolster existing initiatives and new capabilities such as intelligent automation,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering, Genetec Inc. “Not surprisingly, to meet the growing demand for Genetec innovation, we've grown our R&D team by 50% in the past five years."

New Experience Centers and office expansions

Genetec has also recently opened three new state-of-the-art Experience Centers in Washington D.C. (USA), Sydney (Australia), and Dubai (UAE), in addition to its existing flagship Experience Centers in Montréal (Canada), Paris (France), the City of London (UK), Singapore, and Mexico City (Mexico). Genetec also continues to grow its Montréal headquarters campus, recently adding over 100,000 square feet – including two subsidized bistros for its Montréal-based employees. The company has also significantly expanded its offices in London, Paris, Vienna, and São Paulo (Brazil).

“By launching new experience centers and offices in these strategic locations, we're not just expanding our global presence; we're scaling to meet the increasing demand for Genetec solutions across the globe. Our goal is to provide customers, channel partners, and prospects a hands-on encounter with our innovative technology, and an unforgettable brand experience," said Michel Chalouhi, Vice President of Global Sales, Genetec Inc.

Since 2020, the company has grown its total headcount by 52% and currently has over 2,100 employees located in 20 offices across four continents. As part of its ongoing efforts to accommodate its organic growth, the company is currently recruiting to fill over 80 new positions, including over 30 openings in R&D across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions.

For more information about Genetec innovation and to see our open positions, visit: https://www.genetec.com

--ends--

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while respecting individual privacy and the demand for operational efficiency.

Based on an open architecture, and built with cybersecurity at their core, Genetec solutions can be implemented on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid deployments. The company’s flagship products, Genetec Security Center and Genetec Security Center SaaS, unify core physical security functions, such as access control, video surveillance, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), intrusion detection, communications, and analytics. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2024. GenetecTM, and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Attachment

Veronique Froment Genetec, Inc. 603-548-1429 veronique@highrezpr.com