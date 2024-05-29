Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit Named Winner of 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award

Exterro's FTK Forensic Toolkit Honored for Speed, Stability, and User-Friendliness in Incident Response

PORTLAND, Ore., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, a leading data risk management software company and a trailblazer in digital forensics, today announced it has been named a winner of the prestigious 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award. Exterro’s industry leading FTK Forensic Toolkit received this recognition in the incident response category.



The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor the world’s leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit is celebrated for its speed, stability, and ease of use. It tackles the complex demands of computer and mobile forensics with the fastest and most scalable processing engine available for both traditional and remote endpoint investigations. The newest release, FTK 8, represents a significant advancement in forensic analysis with its user-friendly interface and automatic artifact categorization, enabling investigators to find and understand relevant evidence faster than ever before, saving critical time during cybersecurity incidents. FTK helps investigators uncover how an insider threat or IP theft occurred or determine where and how a cyberattack originated. Its seamless integration with SOAR and SIEM solutions can automate the immediate preservation of endpoint evidence upon detection of a potential threat, even within zero trust environments, solidifying its position as a cornerstone of modern forensic analysis.

“We are proud that our Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit continues to be recognized for its exceptional impact on the field of forensics. We, as a company, strive to make the world a better place in our commitment to offering solutions that allow our customers to understand and protect their data from constantly evolving cyber threats,” said CEO Bobby Balachandran. “We aim to consistently offer forensic professionals with an indispensable resource to support them in their work.”

Exterro FTK Forensics Toolkit is part of Exterro’s larger data risk management software that empowers organizations with effective data minimization strategies that align seamlessly with strict data privacy laws and provide stakeholders with the ability to defensibly manage sensitive data and mitigate risks.

About Exterro, Inc.

Exterro empowers organizations and law enforcement agencies to achieve better legal, regulatory and investigation outcomes, save money, and minimize the impact of threats by addressing data risk. Its data risk management software is the only comprehensive platform that combines data discovery, automation, workflow optimization, and responsible AI to provide insight into and control over the complex interconnections of privacy and data governance, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, and compliance. Thousands of teams around the world in corporations, law firms, managed services providers, and government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization’s proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.

Press Contact:

Hazel Ramirez

Plat4orm PR

Hazel@plat4orm.com