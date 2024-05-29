Kura Sushi USA to Participate at William Blair’s 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 5, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a fireside chat at the William Blair’s 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Kura’s discussion will begin at 1:20 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.



Investors and interested parties may access the presentation on our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 63 locations across 17 states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 550 restaurants and 40 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Priester or Steven Boediarto

(657) 333-4010

investor@kurausa.com