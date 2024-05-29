Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,698 in the last 365 days.

GCM Grosvenor to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials and Payments Conference on June 12, 2024 

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor, will present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials and Payments Conference on Wednesday, June 12th at 1:45 PM EDT.   

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on GCM Grosvenor’s public shareholders website and the event website. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About GCM Grosvenor  
GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $79 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.   

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Source: GCM Grosvenor   

Public Shareholders Contact 
Stacie Selinger 
sselinger@gcmlp.com 
312-506-6583 

Media Contact  
Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck  
H/Advisors Abernathy  
tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global  
212-371-5999


Primary Logo

You just read:

GCM Grosvenor to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials and Payments Conference on June 12, 2024 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more