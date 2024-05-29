Gainwell Technologies Recognized as a Forbes Best Employer for New Graduates 2024

IRVING, Texas, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, today announced the Company has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2024.

“At Gainwell, we believe nothing is impossible when you bring together people who care deeply about making healthcare work better for everyone,” said Claudia Barlow, Gainwell Chief People Officer. “We’re proud to be named to the Forbes list as a best employer for new grads and are honored to be recognized as a leading company who puts a premium on work flexibility, learning, and career development.”

At Gainwell, employees are encouraged to build careers, with access to career paths, mentoring and training courses to advance within and across a variety of roles, including business, technical, sales, portfolio, client-facing, project management, leadership and corporate functions. Interns and college students have the opportunity to start their careers alongside industry-leading experts in healthtech while building lasting connections with mentors and peers as they travel down their career path.

“By embracing different perspectives and experiences, we can foster innovation and drive better outcomes for our clients,” added Barlow.

Gainwell is consistently recognized by esteemed organizations for its commitment to creating a positive, engaging workplace. Most recently, the company was honored with the 2024 Campus Forward Awards by RippleMatch for its dedication to career mobility; diversity, equity and inclusion; and internships for undergrad and grad students.

The list of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2024 was selected based on surveys from more than 100,000 U.S. professionals with less than 10 years of work experience at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends. They also assessed their employers according to the following: Atmosphere & Development, Diversity, Image, Salary & Wage, Working Conditions and Workplace.

Visit Gainwell's careers site to learn more about internship and early career programs.

